Laube leads Northern Iowa against Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (6-2, 1-0 Big East) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-3) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (6-2, 1-0 Big East) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-3)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Creighton after Kayba Laube scored 34 points in Northern Iowa’s 90-74 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Panthers are 2-1 in home games. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 5.7.

The Bluejays are 2-2 on the road. Creighton is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Northern Iowa makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Creighton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laube is shooting 56.4% from beyond the arc with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 16.1 points.

Lauren Jensen is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bluejays.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.