Latson and Florida State host Tennessee

Florida State Seminoles (8-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Tennessee after Ta’Niya Latson scored 24 points in Florida State’s 95-54 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 5-0 at home. Tennessee has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seminoles have gone 0-1 away from home. Florida State has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 7.9 more made shots than the 3.7 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 32.0 more points per game (96.2) than Tennessee allows to opponents (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Spear is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 11 points and 1.8 steals.

Latson is averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Seminoles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

