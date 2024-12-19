Lanpher and Cent. Conn. St. host Boston College

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-11) at Boston College Eagles (9-4, 1-0 ACC) Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-11) at Boston College Eagles (9-4, 1-0 ACC)

Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Boston College after Belle Lanpher scored 27 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 61-59 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Eagles are 7-0 on their home court. Boston College is fourth in the ACC with 17.2 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 6.2.

The Blue Devils are 0-6 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.4 points per game.

Boston College makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Cent. Conn. St. averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Boston College allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teya Sidberry is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Eagles.

Dagny Slomack is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging eight points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

