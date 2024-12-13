Lanier leads No. 1 Tennessee against Illinois after 22-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee visits Illinois after Chaz Lanier scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 75-62 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Fighting Illini are 6-0 on their home court. Illinois leads the Big Ten with 31.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 7.6.

The Volunteers are 1-0 on the road. Tennessee averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game.

Illinois averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 18.0 more points per game (82.4) than Illinois allows (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasparas Jakucionis is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

Lanier is averaging 19.1 points for the Volunteers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

