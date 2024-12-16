Langston Reynolds’ double-double leads Northern Colorado to 81-76 victory over Air Force

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Northern Colorado defeat Air Force…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Northern Colorado defeat Air Force 81-76 on Monday night.

Zack Bloch went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and scored 15 for the Bears (7-5). Brock Wisne had 10 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Kyle Marshall led the Falcons (3-8) with 23 points. Wesley Celichowski added 12 points and Caleb Walker scored 10.

Reynolds put up 14 points in the first half for Northern Colorado, who led 41-26 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

