Lane’s 19 lead North Alabama over East Carolina 74-67

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jacari Lane had 19 points in North Alabama’s 74-67 win against East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Lane also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (7-4). Corneilous Williams scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Will Soucie had 13 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

C.J. Walker finished with 18 points and three blocks for the Pirates (7-4). Cam Hayes added 17 points and four assists for East Carolina. Yann Farell also put up 10 points.

North Alabama led 36-22 at halftime, with Lane racking up 11 points. Williams scored a team-high 13 points after the break.

