Lampkin and North Texas host Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (0-14) at North Texas Eagles (7-4)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on Chicago State after Tommisha Lampkin scored 21 points in North Texas’ 74-66 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. North Texas has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

The Cougars are 0-6 on the road. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC with 17.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josie Hill averaging 3.9.

North Texas is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Deck averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Aiyanna Culver is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 55.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

