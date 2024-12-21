Lamar visits Texas Tech following Federiko’s 23-point game

Lamar Cardinals (6-5, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (6-5, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -24.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays Lamar after Fede Federiko scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 86-50 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Red Raiders have gone 7-0 at home. Texas Tech has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2 away from home. Lamar is the best team in the Southland scoring 14.5 fast break points per game.

Texas Tech makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Lamar has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Lamar averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc.

Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 16.3 points for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

