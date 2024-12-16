Lamar puts road win streak on the line against Southern Miss

Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 2-0 Southland) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-6) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 2-0 Southland) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-6)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Southern Miss trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Southern Miss gives up 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Cardinals are 3-2 on the road. Lamar has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Miss averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobie Montgomery averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 15.9 points for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

