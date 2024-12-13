Lamar faces Louisiana on 3-game win streak

Lamar Cardinals (4-5, 2-0 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-8) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will…

Lamar Cardinals (4-5, 2-0 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-8)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cardinals take on Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-4 on their home court. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 2-2 in road games. Lamar averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Louisiana’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 8.9 points.

Alexis Marmolejos is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

