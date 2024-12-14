Lamar faces Louisiana on 3-game win streak

Lamar Cardinals (4-5, 2-0 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-8) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’…

Lamar Cardinals (4-5, 2-0 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-8)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cardinals take on Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-4 in home games. Louisiana is 1-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals have gone 2-2 away from home. Lamar is fourth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 2.4.

Louisiana’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 77.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 78.5 Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 8.9 points.

Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 16.4 points for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.