Lamar Cardinals take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, seek 5th straight victory

Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 2-0 Southland) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-6) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 2-0 Southland) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-6)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Cardinals take on Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Denijay Harris averaging 7.1.

The Cardinals are 3-2 in road games. Lamar ranks third in the Southland shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Southern Miss makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Lamar has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Lamar has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Golden Eagles.

Alexis Marmolejos is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

