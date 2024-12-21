Lafayette visits Rapp and Portland

Lafayette Leopards (5-6) at Portland Pilots (4-8) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -3.5; over/under is…

Lafayette Leopards (5-6) at Portland Pilots (4-8)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Lafayette after A.Rapp scored 21 points in Portland’s 81-64 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Pilots are 3-3 in home games. Portland is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Leopards are 1-5 in road games. Lafayette is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Portland scores 71.9 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 70.1 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 70.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 78.6 Portland allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rapp is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Mike Bednostin is averaging 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

