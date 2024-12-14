Lafayette leads Louisiana against No. 4 LSU after 20-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3) at LSU Tigers (11-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays No.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3) at LSU Tigers (11-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays No. 4 LSU after Erica Lafayette scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 64-54 win over the Rice Owls.

The Tigers are 9-0 in home games. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC with 17.5 assists per game led by Shayeann Day-Wilson averaging 4.4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-1 in road games. Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

LSU makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Louisiana averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 22 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

Lafayette is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

