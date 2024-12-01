Lafayette hosts Benson and Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Lafayette Leopards (4-4) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Lafayette after Nehemiah…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Lafayette Leopards (4-4)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Lafayette after Nehemiah Benson scored 28 points in Binghamton’s 75-70 overtime win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Leopards are 4-0 in home games. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 69.5 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Bearcats are 0-4 on the road. Binghamton is fifth in the America East scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Benson averaging 6.7.

Lafayette scores 69.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 72.2 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 67.2 points per game, 0.4 more than the 66.8 Lafayette gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Hines is shooting 40.6% and averaging 10.7 points for the Leopards.

Tymu Chenery is averaging 13.9 points for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.