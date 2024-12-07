Lafayette faces Mercyhurst on 4-game road skid

Lafayette Leopards (4-5) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-5) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -4.5; over/under is…

Lafayette Leopards (4-5) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-5)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hits the road against Mercyhurst looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Lakers are 3-0 in home games. Mercyhurst allows 69.5 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Leopards are 0-4 on the road. Lafayette ranks fourth in the Patriot League shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Mercyhurst averages 67.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 68.4 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 70.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.5 Mercyhurst allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Lakers.

Devin Hines is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Leopards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

