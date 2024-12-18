Lafayette faces George Washington following Chaikin’s 20-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (5-5) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -10.5; over/under is…

Lafayette Leopards (5-5) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays George Washington after Alex Chaikin scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 77-73 victory against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Revolutionaries have gone 6-0 at home. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Leopards are 1-4 on the road. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot League with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mike Bednostin averaging 4.3.

George Washington makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Lafayette has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 16.0 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Revolutionaries.

Chaikin is averaging 10.3 points for the Leopards.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

