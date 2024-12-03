Lafayette faces Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference action

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-2) at Lafayette Leopards (2-5) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Teneisia Brown and Fairleigh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-2) at Lafayette Leopards (2-5)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Teneisia Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson take on Kay Donahue and Lafayette in a non-conference matchup.

The Leopards are 1-1 in home games. Lafayette is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 2-2 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 8.7.

Lafayette is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

Ava Renninger is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Knights.

