Lafayette faces Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference action

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-2) at Lafayette Leopards (2-5)
Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Teneisia Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson take on Kay Donahue and Lafayette in a non-conference matchup.
The Leopards are 1-1 in home games. Lafayette is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Knights are 2-2 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 8.7.
Lafayette is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.
Ava Renninger is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Knights.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
