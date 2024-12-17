Lafayette and Dartmouth meet in non-conference showdown

Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) at Lafayette Leopards (3-6) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Dartmouth…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) at Lafayette Leopards (3-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Dartmouth in non-conference action.

The Leopards have gone 2-2 at home. Lafayette has a 0-5 record against teams above .500.

The Big Green are 2-2 on the road. Dartmouth has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lafayette averages 54.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 58.3 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Victoria Page is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Big Green.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.