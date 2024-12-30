Ladine leads Washington against Illinois

Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Illinois after Elle Ladine scored 40 points in Washington’s 90-71 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini are 9-0 in home games. Illinois is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.1 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Huskies are 1-1 in conference matchups. Washington is eighth in the Big Ten with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Tayra Eke averaging 6.8.

Illinois’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Washington gives up. Washington averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Illinois gives up.

The Fighting Illini and Huskies meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is shooting 56.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Fighting Illini.

Ladine is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

