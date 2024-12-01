La Salle takes home win streak into matchup with Temple

Temple Owls (3-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-3) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Temple trying…

Temple Owls (3-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-3)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Temple trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Explorers have gone 3-0 in home games. La Salle is fifth in the A-10 with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mackenzie Daleba averaging 2.3.

The Owls are 2-1 in road games. Temple ranks sixth in the AAC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Anissa Rivera averaging 3.2.

La Salle scores 56.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 60.0 Temple gives up. Temple averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is shooting 32.4% and averaging 11.7 points for the Explorers.

Tiarra East is averaging 16.3 points for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

