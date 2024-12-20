La Salle plays Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-9, 0-2 Horizon) vs. La Salle Explorers (6-6, 1-0 A-10) San Diego; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-9, 0-2 Horizon) vs. La Salle Explorers (6-6, 1-0 A-10)

San Diego; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky and La Salle square off in San Diego, California.

The Explorers are 5-6 in non-conference play. La Salle allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Norse are 3-7 in non-conference play. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

La Salle is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Explorers.

Halle Idowu is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

