La Salle Explorers to visit North Carolina Tar Heels Saturday

La Salle Explorers (6-4, 0-1 A-10) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 1-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces La Salle in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Tar Heels have gone 3-1 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jae’Lyn Withers averaging 4.4.

The Explorers are 1-1 on the road. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

North Carolina is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 18.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Explorers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

