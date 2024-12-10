Kyrese Mullen scores 22 off bench as Hampton downs Apprentice School 86-68

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Kyrese Mullen helped lead Hampton past Apprentice School on Tuesday night with 22 points off of…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Kyrese Mullen helped lead Hampton past Apprentice School on Tuesday night with 22 points off of the bench in an 86-68 victory.

Mullen had eight rebounds for the Pirates (5-5). Daniel Johnson scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Xzavier Long had 10 points.

Adrion Wall led the Builders with 30 points. Karree Smith added 12 points, five assists and three steals. Kelby Saunders had nine points and seven rebounds.

George Beale scored eight points in the first half and Hampton went into the break trailing 42-35. Mullen’s 15-point second half helped Hampton close out the 18-point victory.

