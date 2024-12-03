Kopp and UMKC host Idaho

Idaho Vandals (3-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (4-5) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (3-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (4-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Idaho after Anderson Kopp scored 27 points in UMKC’s 80-59 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Kangaroos have gone 3-0 in home games. UMKC is the Summit League leader with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 4.7.

The Vandals are 0-3 in road games. Idaho is ninth in the Big Sky with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 6.4.

UMKC is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Petty is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Kangaroos.

Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.9 points for the Vandals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.