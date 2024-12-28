Kochera’s 34 lead Davidson over Eastern Michigan 86-64

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Connor Kochera scored 34 points as Davidson beat Eastern Michigan 86-64 on Saturday. Kochera added five…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Connor Kochera scored 34 points as Davidson beat Eastern Michigan 86-64 on Saturday.

Kochera added five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3). Bobby Durkin added 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Mike Loughnane shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (6-6) were led by Da’Sean Nelson, who recorded 16 points. Jalin Billingsley added 12 points and two steals for Eastern Michigan. Arne Osojnik also had 10 points.

Davidson took the lead with 19:36 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-21 at halftime, with Kochera racking up 16 points. Kochera scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Davidson went on to secure a victory, outscoring Eastern Michigan by two points in the second half.

Davidson plays Tuesday against George Mason on the road, and Eastern Michigan hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

