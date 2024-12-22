Kobe Newton scores 20 to lead Wyoming over Cal State Fullerton 73-69

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Newton’s 20 points helped Wyoming defeat Cal State Fullerton 73-69 on Sunday night. Newton shot…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Newton’s 20 points helped Wyoming defeat Cal State Fullerton 73-69 on Sunday night.

Newton shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Cowboys (7-5). Obi Agbim scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Touko Tainamo shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Titans (4-9) were led in scoring by Donovan Oday, who finished with 18 points. Kaleb Brown and Zach Visentin both had 11 points.

Wyoming went into the half leading Fullerton 39-29. Agbim scored 10 points in the half. Wyoming turned an 11-point second-half lead into a 19-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 50-31 lead with 17:07 left in the half. Newton scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.