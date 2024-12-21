Knueppel scores 18 points as No. 5 Duke romps to 82-56 win over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Kon Knueppel scored 18 points, Cooper Flagg celebrated his 18th birthday by chipping in 13 and No.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kon Knueppel scored 18 points, Cooper Flagg celebrated his 18th birthday by chipping in 13 and No. 5 Duke romped to an 82-56 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led by double figures much of the game and dominated the second half against the Yellow Jackets (5-7, 0-2).

Even though the game was in Atlanta, it sounded more like Cameron Indoor Stadium with all the blue-clad Duke fans roaring for their team.

They certainly had plenty to cheer about. Knueppel led Duke’s fabulous freshmen class, which also got 15 points from Khaman Maluach.

Baye Ndongo led Georgia Tech with 14 points.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils have dominated this series, winning for the 18th time in the last 20 meetings and improving to 67-21 since the Yellow Jackets joined the ACC.

Georgia Tech: Second-year coach Damon Stoudamire is struggling just as much as his predecessors to restore the school’s former basketball glory. His record dropped to 19-25 overall and 7-15 in the ACC.

Key moment

Georgia Tech closed the first half on a 14-4 run, going to the locker room down only 41-36 after trailing by double figures for much of the opening period.

But Duke quickly reclaimed the upper hand after the break, starting with Maluach’s thunderous dunk off a lob from Knueppel. The Blue Devils outscored Georgia Tech 41-20 in the second half.

Key stat

Duke shredded the Georgia Tech defense, shooting 56.4% (31 of 55) from the field and hitting 10 of 25 beyond the arc.

Up next

Duke: Takes a holiday break before hosting Virginia Tech in an ACC contest on Dec. 31.

Georgia Tech: Faces Alabama A&M at home next Saturday in the Yellow Jacket’s’ final non-conference game.

