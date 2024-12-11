Knox’s 23 help Alabama State defeat UT Martin 103-93 in OT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Amarr Knox scored 23 points as Alabama State beat UT Martin 103-93 in overtime on Wednesday…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Amarr Knox scored 23 points as Alabama State beat UT Martin 103-93 in overtime on Wednesday night.

After UT Martin scored five points in the final 15 seconds of regulation to tie it, the Hornets recovered and outscored the Skyhawks 15-5 in overtime.

Knox shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Hornets (4-6). Micah Simpsom shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. CJ Hines finished with 17 points, five rebounds and 11 assists.

Tarence Guinyard led the Skyhawks (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Matija Zuzic added 21 points and nine rebounds for UT Martin. Afan Trnka also had 19 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

