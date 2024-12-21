Knox scores 19 as South Florida defeats East Texas A&M 88-62

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Knox helped lead South Florida over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday night with 19 points off…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Knox helped lead South Florida over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday night with 19 points off of the bench in an 88-62 victory.

Knox went 7 of 8 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (6-6). Quincy Adekokoya scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jimmie Williams and Jayden Reid both scored 11 points.

Tay Mosher led the way for the Lions (2-11, 0-2 Southland Conference) with 12 points. Texas A&M-Commerce also got 11 points and three steals from Scooter Williams Jr.. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen also had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

