Knox scores 18 off the bench, South Florida downs East Carolina 75-69

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Knox scored 18 points off of the bench to lead South Florida over East Carolina 75-69 on Tuesday in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Knox shot 7 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (8-6). Jayden Reid scored 11 points while shooting 1 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and four steals. Quincy Adekokoya had 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Joran Riley led the Pirates (8-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. C.J. Walker added 16 points and seven rebounds for East Carolina. RJ Felton had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

South Florida went into the half leading East Carolina 34-25. De’Ante Green scored 10 points in the half. South Florida used a 13-2 run in the second half to build a 20-point lead at 52-32 with 14:13 left.

