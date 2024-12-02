Knox leads Alabama State against SMU after 24-point outing

Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at SMU Mustangs (6-2) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits SMU after…

Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at SMU Mustangs (6-2)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits SMU after Amarr Knox scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 77-59 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mustangs have gone 4-1 at home. SMU scores 86.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 0-4 away from home. Alabama State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SMU makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Alabama State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

CJ Hines is averaging 15.7 points for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

