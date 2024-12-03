Knox and Alabama State host SMU

Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at SMU Mustangs (6-2) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -19.5; over/under is…

Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at SMU Mustangs (6-2)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -19.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on SMU after Amarr Knox scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 77-59 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mustangs are 4-1 on their home court. SMU has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 0-4 in road games. Alabama State has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

SMU makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Alabama State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mustangs.

CJ Hines is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

