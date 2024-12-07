King scores 28, North Carolina Central downs Gardner-Webb 78-77

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 28 points in North Carolina Central’s 78-77 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 28 points in North Carolina Central’s 78-77 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

King added six rebounds for the Eagles (4-7). Isaac Parson scored 13 points and added seven assists and three steals. Keishon Porter shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6) were led in scoring by Anthony Selden, who finished with 25 points. Jamaine Mann added 15 points for Gardner-Webb. Shahar Lazar finished with 10 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.