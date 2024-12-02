King leads Northeastern against La Salle after 27-point outing

La Salle Explorers (6-2) at Northeastern Huskies (5-3) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts La Salle after…

La Salle Explorers (6-2) at Northeastern Huskies (5-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts La Salle after Rashad King scored 27 points in Northeastern’s 68-64 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Huskies are 1-1 on their home court. Northeastern leads the CAA with 38.0 points in the paint led by Harold Woods averaging 11.3.

The Explorers are 1-0 on the road. La Salle averages 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Northeastern makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). La Salle has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Huskies.

Corey McKeithan is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Explorers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

