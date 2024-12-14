King and Northeastern host Old Dominion

Northeastern Huskies (7-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Old Dominion…

Northeastern Huskies (7-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Old Dominion after Rashad King scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 78-75 win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Monarchs are 3-2 on their home court. Old Dominion is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 away from home. Northeastern ranks ninth in the CAA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 6.4.

Old Dominion averages 67.6 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 66.1 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 71.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 78.1 Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Ceaser is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Monarchs.

King is averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

