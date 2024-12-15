King and Northeastern host Old Dominion

Northeastern Huskies (7-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under…

Northeastern Huskies (7-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Old Dominion after Rashad King scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 78-75 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Monarchs are 3-2 in home games. Old Dominion is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 away from home. Northeastern averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Old Dominion scores 67.6 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 66.1 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Ceaser is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Monarchs.

King is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

