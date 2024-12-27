King and North Carolina Central host N.C. A&T

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-10, 0-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-10, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits N.C. A&T after Po’Boigh King scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 82-67 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Aggies have gone 2-2 at home. N.C. A&T is ninth in the CAA with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Nikolaos Chitikoudis averaging 8.0.

The Eagles are 2-5 in road games. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Perry Smith Jr. averaging 5.3.

N.C. A&T scores 74.7 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 73.1 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 78.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 80.5 N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camian Shell is averaging eight points and 3.7 assists for the Aggies.

Isaac Parson is averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

