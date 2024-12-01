Kimble and Eastern Kentucky host Troy

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at Troy Trojans (4-3) Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6.5; over/under…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at Troy Trojans (4-3)

Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Troy after George Kimble III scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 78-69 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 in home games. Troy is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels have gone 2-1 away from home. Eastern Kentucky averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Troy’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Troy has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rigsby is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Trojans.

Devontae Blanton is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Colonels.

