Keyshawn Hall scores 21, Jordan Ivy-Curry adds 19 and UCF beats Jacksonville 86-66

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 21 points, Jordan Ivy-Curry added 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and UCF never…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 21 points, Jordan Ivy-Curry added 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and UCF never trailed Saturday as the Knights beat Jacksonville 86-66 in the last nonconference game of the season.

Hall made 5 of 7 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Darius Johnson scored 12 points with six rebounds and five steals for UCF (9-2) and Moustapha Thiam scored 10.

The Knights have won five in a row since they lost back-to-back games to then-No. 19 Wisconsin and LSU in late November.

Robert McCray scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting for Jacksonville (6-6). Enrico Borio hit three 3s and finished with 11 points and three steals.

Ivy-Curry made a layup to open the scoring almost three minutes into the game and Hall followed with a conventional three-point play to make it 5-0 with 16:12 left in the first half as Jacksonville went 0 for 4 from the field and committed four turnovers.

Ivy-Curry hit two 3s in a 10-2 run that pushed the lead to 30-19 with 5:51 left until halftime and made another from behind the arc to spark a 10-0 run that gave the Knights a 21-point lead before Borio answered with a 3-pointer 2 seconds later to make it 47-29 at the half.

Jacksonville trailed by at least 14 points throughout the second half.

UCF shot 59% (27 of 46) from the field, hit 10 of 17 (59%) from behind the arc and made 22 of 25 from the free-throw line.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.