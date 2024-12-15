Keshon Gilbert scores 16 points to help lead No. 3 Iowa State past Omaha 83-51

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points to help lead No. 3 Iowa State to an 83-51 win…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points to help lead No. 3 Iowa State to an 83-51 win over Omaha on Sunday.

The Cyclones (9-1) started the game going back and forth with Omaha after committing eight turnovers but were able to get on track after ending the half on a 20-2 run.

Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic each contributed 13 points and two steals for Iowa State. Tamin Lipsey added 11 points and Nate Heise scored 10 points off the bench.

Tony Osburn led the Mavericks (4-9) with 13 points, while Isaac Ondekane added 12. Marquel Sutton, who came into the game averaging a team-best 16.2 points per game, was held to three.

The Cyclones scored at least 80 points for a program-record 10th straight game and won their 33rd straight home nonconference game.

Takeaways

Omaha: The Mavericks, who play in the Summit League, dropped to 0-6 all-time against Top 25 opponents.

Iowa State: Five players scored in double figures, and one of them was not season scoring leader Curtis Jones. He was held to four points but had season highs with six assists and three steals.

Key moment

A 13-0 run late in the first half helped Iowa State pull away after a rocky start.

Key stat

The Cyclones scored a season-high 50 points in the paint.

Up next

Omaha hosts Cal Poly on Saturday night. Iowa State hosts Morgan State next Sunday.

