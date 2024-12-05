Kent State hosts Portland following Masic’s 27-point game

Portland Pilots (3-5) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Kent…

Portland Pilots (3-5) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Kent State after Vukasin Masic scored 27 points in Portland’s 101-90 overtime victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Flashes have gone 2-0 in home games. Kent State averages 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Pilots are 1-1 on the road. Portland has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Kent State is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 11.3 more points per game (72.3) than Kent State allows (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Safford is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Masic is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Pilots.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.