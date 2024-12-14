Kent State hosts Mercyhurst after Planutis’ 21-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-6) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-2) Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Kent…

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-6) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-2)

Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Kent State after Jeff Planutis scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 77-51 win against the Penn State-Altoona Lions.

The Golden Flashes are 3-0 in home games. Kent State scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 2-5 in road games. Mercyhurst is sixth in the NEC scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Kent State averages 68.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 68.6 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst scores 8.2 more points per game (68.8) than Kent State allows (60.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Golden Flashes.

Planutis is scoring 14.9 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lakers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

