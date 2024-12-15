Kent State hosts Mercyhurst after Planutis’ 21-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-6) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-2) Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes…

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-6) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-2)

Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -19.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Kent State after Jeff Planutis scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 77-51 victory against the Penn State-Altoona Lions.

The Golden Flashes are 3-0 on their home court. Kent State is fourth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Cli’Ron Hornbeak paces the Golden Flashes with 6.8 boards.

The Lakers are 2-5 on the road. Mercyhurst has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

Kent State is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Kent State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Planutis is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Lakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

