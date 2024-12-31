Live Radio
Kenny White Jr. scores 23 to help Morehead State hold off Southern Indiana 70-68

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 11:00 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kenny White Jr. scored 23 points to help Morehead State hold on for a 70-68 victory over Southern Indiana on Tuesday night.

White added six rebounds for the Eagles (8-6, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jerone Morton added 15 points and Anouar Mellouk finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Screaming Eagles (6-7, 1-2) were led by Damoni Harrison with 24 points, six rebounds and three steals. Braxton Jones added 20 points. Jayland Randall finished with nine points and six rebounds.

White’s layup gave Morehead State a 63-52 lead with 3:56 left to play. Jack Campion missed a 3-pointer with one second left for Southern Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

