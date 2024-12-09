Live Radio
Kenny Noland scores 17 to help Columbia beat Sarah Lawrence 92-46

The Associated Press

December 9, 2024, 9:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Noland had 17 points in Columbia’s 92-46 victory over Sarah Lawrence on Monday night.

Noland went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Lions (10-1). Josiah Cunningham scored 12 points and had three steals. Blair Thompson went 4 of 7 from the field and scored 10.

The Gryphons were led by Mason Meyers with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

