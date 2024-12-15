Kennesaw State visits Seattle U after Edokpaigbe’s 20-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-8) Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Kennesaw…

Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-8)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Kennesaw State after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 72-64 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Redhawks have gone 1-2 in home games. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC scoring 60.2 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Owls are 1-4 in road games. Kennesaw State is fifth in the CUSA giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Seattle U scores 60.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 60.5 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taisiya Kozlova is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 8.1 points.

Keyarah Berry is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

