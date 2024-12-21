Kennesaw State visits San Jose State after Hall’s 33-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (7-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-6, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Kennesaw State Owls (7-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-6, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Kennesaw State after Sadaidriene Hall scored 33 points in San Jose State’s 107-100 overtime win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Spartans have gone 2-2 in home games. San Jose State scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Owls are 1-2 in road games. Kennesaw State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Jose State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Kennesaw State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.0 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donavan Yap is averaging 8.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Spartans.

Braedan Lue is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.