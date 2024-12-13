Kennesaw State Owls play the Florida Atlantic Owls Friday

Kennesaw State Owls (3-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4) Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic…

Kennesaw State Owls (3-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4)

Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays Kennesaw State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 4-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Kennesaw State Owls are 1-3 on the road. Kennesaw State averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 5.0 more points per game (64.3) than Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Florida Atlantic Owls, while averaging 12.9 points.

Keyarah Berry averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kennesaw State Owls, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.