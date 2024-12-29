Kennedy leads Saint Louis against Rhode Island after 22-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (6-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-8) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis…

Saint Louis Billikens (6-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-8)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Rhode Island after Peyton Kennedy scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 86-69 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Rams have gone 3-3 at home. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Anaelle Dutat leads the Rams with 8.0 boards.

The Billikens are 2-3 on the road. Saint Louis ranks ninth in the A-10 with 13.4 assists per game led by Kennedy Calhoun averaging 4.2.

Rhode Island scores 59.9 points per game, 20.3 fewer points than the 80.2 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Billikens face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Rams.

Kennedy is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

